Lisa Towers, of Studio Works, 900 Jackson St. in the Caradco Building, will present six-week artistic classes beginning Monday, Aug. 19.
They include:
- Drawing: (ages 8 through 18): 6-8 p.m., Mondays (cost is $130)
- Exploring Design (all ages): 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays ($130)
- Drawing (adult): 6-8 p.m., Wednesdays (cost: $130)
- Oil Painting: (all levels) 9 a.m.-noon or 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays (cost: $165)
- Landscape Painting: (some painting necessary) 9 a.m.-noon, Fridays (cost: $165)
For more information, call 608-574-7258, email lbtowers@aol.com or go to www.dbqstudioworks.org.