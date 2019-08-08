Lisa Towers, of Studio Works, 900 Jackson St. in the Caradco Building, will present six-week artistic classes beginning Monday, Aug. 19.

They include:

  • Drawing: (ages 8 through 18): 6-8 p.m., Mondays  (cost is $130)
  • Exploring Design (all ages): 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays ($130)
  • Drawing (adult): 6-8 p.m., Wednesdays (cost: $130)
  • Oil Painting: (all levels) 9 a.m.-noon or 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays (cost: $165)
  • Landscape Painting: (some painting necessary) 9 a.m.-noon, Fridays (cost: $165)

For more information, call 608-574-7258, email lbtowers@aol.com or go to www.dbqstudioworks.org.

