I like people who admit that not only do they not know all the answers, they don’t even know the questions. (Alas, a glib newspaper columnist is not one of these people.) A concept that takes this further is that of the “unknown unknowns.”
Sounds like gobbledygook? Bear with me.
Donald Rumsfeld used the phrase in a state department briefing about terrorism in 2002. (Please don’t get your knickers in a twist if you don’t like Rumsfeld — the concept itself is apolitical.) He said there are “known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there also are unknown unknowns — the ones we don’t know we don’t know. And if one looks throughout the history of our country and other free countries, it is the latter category that tend to be the difficult ones.”
I am willing to bet that in your life, the dreadful thing you never even thought of to worry about was the one that brought you to your knees.
The concept of unknown unknowns applies to everything from personality types to urban planning. The know-it-all who doesn’t know how much he doesn’t know is a staple of comedy from “Falstaff” — a trickster who gets tricked — in Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” to Barney Fife in “The Andy Griffith Show.” (Remember the scene where Barney, lecturing a group of kids on the perils of crime, accidentally locks himself in a jail cell?)
This concept is reversed in characters who don’t know what they do know — for instance, Betty White’s Rose Nylund character on “The Golden Girls” and Edith Bunker in “All in the Family.” When daughter Gloria asks Edith why she married Archie instead of her former boyfriend Freddie Witthauser, Edith answers, “Well, I liked being called a ‘Goddess of Beauty,’ but somehow it seemed more permanent when your father called me a dingbat.”
And, Forrest Gump solved the existentialist’s dilemma by saying, “I don’t know if we each have a destiny or if we’re all floating around accidental-like on a breeze, but I think maybe it’s both.”
Funny that these intuitives are either women who appear to be ditsy or men who are “not quite right,” like the philosophical Jimmy Stewart character in the movie “Harvey,” whose companion is an invisible 6-foot-tall rabbit. He tells the psychiatrist who is trying to cure him, “Doctor, I’ve wrestled with reality for 40 years and I’m happy to say that I’ve finally won out over it.”
On a serious note, the unknown unknowns always are at risk in city planning, where the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.
An example is Toronto, where I frequently visit and which has the fourth largest population in North America. Clean, friendly and attractive to immigrants, its population growth has strained the city’s limited taxation powers.
Starchitect (star architect) Jack Diamond pointed out this flaw in a 2018 article in The Globe and Mail: “The lowest-income cohort has expanded and has been displaced by economics to the urban periphery, where social services and transportation are least available; the highest-income cohort has increased and is consolidated primarily in the city centre; and the middle-income group has shrunk and now lies between the highest- and lowest-income groups.”
In other words, it’s three rings around the rosy — rich in the middle, middle income at the edge, poor at the outer edge — with a risk that all will fall down. As Diamond concludes, that’s a problem that a ferris wheel on the water can’t fix.
If you’d like to know more about how much you don’t know, here’s a link to a terrific series in the New York Times by Errol Morris: “The Anosognosic’s Dilemma: Something’s Wrong But You’ll Never Know What It Is,” tinyurl.com/23a6pw6.
Readers, what are your thoughts and experiences?