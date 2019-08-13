Committee delays gambling rule on back taxes, child support
DES MOINES — A legislative committee has delayed a portion of new sports gambling rules that would allow the state to collect some the winnings of those who owe child support, back taxes or criminal debt.
The Iowa Administrative Rules Review Committee on Monday approved a request by the state’s casinos to delay that portion of the rules to allow lawmakers next year to clarify how they want debts collected from sports gambling winnings.
The bill creating sports betting didn’t specify how casinos should collect debts, and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission rules regulating sports betting were written in a way that casinos say do not meet federal guidelines.
They asked the committee to delay that portion of the rules until lawmakers could draft a bill to conform to federal law.
Democratic Sen. Rob Hogg voted against the delay, saying people who owe child support, back taxes or criminal debt to the state should pay up.
Iowa’s legalized sports betting starts Thursday.
Prosecutor won’t charge officer in fatal shootingCOUNCIL BLUFFS — A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against an officer who fatally shot a man who was holding a gun on a woman who later was charged with two Council Bluffs slayings.
Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said Monday that Council Bluffs officer Paul Damrow fired the shot Wednesday that killed 28-year-old Troy Petersen, of Essex.
Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody said that, “in that moment, he took the shot to save a life.”
Authorities said the woman, 44-year-old April Montello-Roberts, of Shenandoah, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Authorities said she and Petersen killed 52-year-old Jerrot Clark on Aug. 4 and 51-year-old Steven Carlson on Wednesday.
Authorities said Petersen was holding a gun on Montello-Roberts in the cab of a wrecked pickup truck when he was shot. The pickup carrying the two crashed during a pursuit in Council Bluffs.
No injuries reported when plane lands in cornfieldMARION — Authorities say two people were not injured when their plane went down in a cornfield in eastern Iowa’s Linn County.
Deputies were sent to the area Saturday afternoon after receiving a report that the plane was down about a mile east of Iowa Highway 13, around a mile south of the Marion Airport. They couldn’t find the plane.
A drone was used to spot the aircraft Sunday.
Authorities said pilot Bonnie Roth and a student pilot Steph Draher were not hurt. The incident is being investigated.
Davenport man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plotDAVENPORT — A Davenport man has pleaded guilty to trying to hire someone to kill his ex-wife’s boyfriend.
Scott County District Court records say 43-year-old John Cooper entered the plea Friday. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19.
Prosecutors say Cooper had violated terms of a drug crime probation and been ordered in September to complete probation programming at the Residential Correctional Facility in Davenport. The court records say a cellphone confiscated from him in November contained a message asking a former resident at the facility to kill another former resident who was in a relationship with Cooper’s ex-wife.
Davenport man sentenced to 11 years in bank heistsDAVENPORT — A man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for robbing a bank in Davenport and one in Iowa City.
Tyson Hathaway, 35, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Davenport. He must serve three years of supervised release after he leaves custody. He also was ordered to pay more than $9,800 in restitution.
Authorities said Hathaway admitted robbing a Northwest Bank & Trust branch in Davenport on Dec. 12, 2017, and a U.S. Bank branch in Iowa City on Dec. 29, 2017.
Wrong-way driver on I-80 charged with 1st degree murderIOWA CITY — An Iowa man who court records say told an officer he was trying to kill himself by driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 has been charged with first-degree murder for the crash death of a Texas resident.
Iowa court records say 32-year-old Stephen Lucore also is charged with vehicular homicide, willful injury and serious injury by vehicle. Johnson County Jail records say Lucore remained in custody Monday, pending $1 million bail.
The Iowa State Patrol says Lucore did not turn on his headlights the night of June 16 as he drove 80 mph eastbound in the westbound between Tiffin and Oxford. Lucore collided with another car, fatally injuring its driver. He was identified as 31-year-old David Sawyer, who lived in Frisco, Texas. Two of his passengers were injured.
SIOUX CITY — A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting he fatally punched a Sioux City man and then fled to Mexico.
Ray Avila, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter and flight to avoid prosecution in the July 29, 2018, assault of Peter Johnson. After being punched, Johnson , 31, fractured his skull on a sidewalk and died.
Avila hit Johnson after a misunderstanding over what initially appeared to be a car break-in. He was arrested in Mexico