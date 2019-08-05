The Dubuque Chorale will begin rehearsals for its upcoming season while the Dubuque Chorale Children’s Choir hosts voice placement interviews.
Rehearsals for the adult chorale will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, at Grandview United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive.
Concerts for the upcoming season include “Songfest,” in September; “Singing Dubuque’s History,” in October; “Holiday Pops,” with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, in December; and “Great Innovators,” in May.
For more information, visit dubuquechorale.org or call/text Mary Beth Ferring at 562-580-6229.
Voice placement interviews for the children’s chorale will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Dubuque Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.
Children who are enrolled in grades three, four, five and six for the 2019-2020 academic year are welcome to attend.
Interviews will be 5-7 minutes in length, there is no preparation necessary, and children should be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult. Please call or text Mary Beth Ferring at 563-580-6229 to schedule an interview.