If your birthday is today: Slow down, as being impulsive will be detrimental to success. A steady pace will get you where you want to go. Much can be accomplished if you are vigilant about whom you decide to trust. If someone applies pressure, it's your cue to step aside and be a friendly observer.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take a systematic approach to what it is you want to do. Think big, but when it comes to executing your plans, stick to a sized-down version and budget.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s up to you to bring about change. Don't sit on the sidelines, waiting for someone to make a choice for you. Consider what you want and make it happen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put greater emphasis on personal gain, self-improvement and hanging out with people who bring you up, not down. Walk away from controversy and criticism. Spend time with people who appreciate you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) The way you feel and what you know will conflict. Don't let your emotions interfere with what's best for you and the people you care about. Do what's right.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Emotions will lead you astray. Someone will plant assumptions in your head, causing confusion. When in doubt, go directly to the source. Concentrate on personal gains, not on someone else's drama.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A change at home will be useful for you. Don't let what someone else decides to do ruin your plans. Do your own thing and revel in the joy it brings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put some energy behind whatever it is you are trying to achieve. If you do the work, you'll get the glory and respect you deserve for a job well done. Romance is highlighted.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Be realistic. Refuse to let anyone set you off or play with your emotions. Look for the truth and use your intelligence and intuition when dealing with manipulative people.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Expand your interests, try something new and enjoy life. You are in control of your destiny. Take charge and turn any negative you encounter into something positive.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take better care of your health and well-being. Refuse to let the little things get to you. Be meticulous about the way you do things.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Trust only in what you know to be factual. If someone wants to play games, you should recognize the rules and maneuver your way to personal and emotional safety.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Listen to what others have to say and consider your options. It's OK to head in a different direction. Personal growth will result from the experiences you have.
August 3