GALENA, Ill. — The 14th annual Market House Square Art Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Galena’s Old Market House.
The juried outdoor show will feature works from approximately 50 tri-state artists, as well as food and music.
Artistic mediums will include everything from wearable arts to jewelry, wood-carving, photography, pottery, stained glass, books, paintings, gourd and garden art, bird feeders, woven rugs and more.
For more information, visit www.hellogalena.org.