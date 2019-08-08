08082019-cur-marketart

The Market House Square Art Festival will include nearly 50 local vendors.

 Contributed

GALENA, Ill. — The 14th annual Market House Square Art Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Galena’s Old Market House.

The juried outdoor show will feature works from approximately 50 tri-state artists, as well as food and music.

Artistic mediums will include everything from wearable arts to jewelry, wood-carving, photography, pottery, stained glass, books, paintings, gourd and garden art, bird feeders, woven rugs and more.

For more information, visit www.hellogalena.org.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags