A 24-week study on the Gospel of Matthew will begin the second week of September at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., as part of the annual City Wide Bible Study.
“Matthew: The King and His Kingdom” will be presented two times each week by Jeff Cavins, the creator of the “Great Adventure Bible Study” (Ascension Press) series — from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday mornings beginning Sept. 10 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings starting Sept. 12 in Presentation Hall.
The focus will be on how Jesus is challenging and empowering people to a new level of holiness and how they must be thoroughly immersed in the kingdom of heaven on earth, the Church and to live it.
Matthew portrays Jesus as the true king, who fulfills the law the people of Israel have failed to keep and who introduces the new law that will accompany the New Covenant. The study hopes to provide the key to understanding the rest of the New Testament and Christ as the fulfillment of God’s plan.
The cost is $30 for a workbook. Registration is due by Thursday, Aug. 22.
For more information or to register, call Dick at 563-451-2939 or email citywidebiblestudy@gmail.com.