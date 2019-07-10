The next ArchiTREK: Ale & Architecture Millwork District event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
The Dubuque Museum of Art and Heritage Works partner to present a series walking tours of Dubuque architecture that provides insights into Dubuque’s historic buildings.
These tours last one-and-a-half to two hours and include stops at two to three bars in the historic districts where patrons can purchase drinks.
The starting location is to be announced, and the cost is $15 ($10 for museum members).
Registration is required by visiting tinyurl.com/yxtprtdu.
For more information, call the museum at 563-557-1851.