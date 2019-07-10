“NOVA,” at 7 p.m. on PBS
Fifty years after man first set foot on the moon in the historic Apollo 11 mission, new scientific discoveries are revving up interest and even excitement in returning to that lunar landscape, with private industries joining the government in that endeavor. A new episode called “Back to the Moon” explores how the moon can provide an abundance of rare metals and hydrogen fuel, as well as provide a useful way station on human missions to more distant destinations such as Mars.
“grown-ish,” at 7 p.m. on Freeform
In the new episode “Strictly 4 My ... ,” Vivek (Jordan Buhat) starts acting a mite too comfortable at Hawkins, prompting a tense debate about whether he has crossed the line into cultural appropriation. Zoey (Yara Shahidi), meanwhile, undertakes a service project to style a high school student for her prom. Deon Cole, Trevor Jackson, Emily Arlook and Francia Raisa also star.
“Snowfall,” at 9 p.m. on FX
Season 3 of this gritty drama opens in the summer of 1984, as crack cocaine spreads like wildfire through South Central Los Angeles. In the season premiere, “Protect and Swerve,” Franklin and Cissy (Damson Idris, Michael Hyatt) look to expand their business by making an investment in the community, while Franklin’s frustrated next-door neighbor, Sgt. Andre Wright (Marcus Henderson), continues trying to find the source of this insidious plague. Amin Joseph and Carter Hudson also star.