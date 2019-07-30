07302019-cur-grandphoto

Scott Schneider (from left), Lorie Foley, Jill Heitzman and Nate Tyler have roles in the Bell Tower Theater production of “Ain’t Retirement Grand.”

Play: “Ain’t Retirement Grand”

Performers: Bell Tower Theater.

Dates/times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 9-25, with an added performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.

Cost: $21. Tickets are $10.50 for the early bird special performances, Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10.

Online: www.belltowertheater.net

Synopsis

The musical comedy celebrates the joys and demands of being a senior citizen. From driving and early bird specials to HMOs and writing a will, nothing is off limits in this romp through retirement.

Tidbits

  • The show will be directed by Sue Riedel.
  • Thursday performances will be girls night out. Audience members will receive a free glass of wine.
  • The show is recommended for mature audiences.
  • The cast will include local talents Scott Schneider, Lorie Foley, Jill Heitzman and Nate Tyler.
  • They will be accompanied by Terry Dillon on piano and Masa Iwasaki on percussion.

Maddie McCarron

