Play: “Ain’t Retirement Grand”
Performers: Bell Tower Theater.
Dates/times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 9-25, with an added performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $21. Tickets are $10.50 for the early bird special performances, Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10.
Online: www.belltowertheater.net
Synopsis
The musical comedy celebrates the joys and demands of being a senior citizen. From driving and early bird specials to HMOs and writing a will, nothing is off limits in this romp through retirement.
Tidbits
- The show will be directed by Sue Riedel.
- Thursday performances will be girls night out. Audience members will receive a free glass of wine.
- The show is recommended for mature audiences.
- The cast will include local talents Scott Schneider, Lorie Foley, Jill Heitzman and Nate Tyler.
- They will be accompanied by Terry Dillon on piano and Masa Iwasaki on percussion.