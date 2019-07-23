Gloss to be featured at Galena music event

GALENA, Ill. — Dubuque soprano Megan Gloss will be featured in Back to Before: The Crossroads of Classical and Contemporary at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at the Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St.
Gloss will perform an auditory potpourri of music including repertoire from the operatic canon, as well as jazz and contemporary musical theater. She also will share a new song, “Sure on this Shining Night,” written specifically for her by native Dubuque composer Adam O’Dell.
Gloss, the Telegraph Herald features editor, will be joined by mezzo-soprano Mandy Diercks, of Kieler, Wis., and accompanied by Jill Klinebriel on piano. The program includes two special duets with Diercks — “Flower Duet” from “Lakme,” the opera by Delibes, and “Mira, o Norma” from Bellini’s opera “Norma.”
Other operatic highlights will include ”Casta Diva” also from “Norma,” as well as “O Mio Babbino Caro,” from Gianni Schicchi. More modern interpretations will be “Summertime” from Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” and “Stars and the Moon” from “Songs for a New World.” “Back to Before” from the Broadway musical “Ragtime” will be featured and other songs from the modern era.
For more information call 779-214-0261 or visit www.Galena