“Bachelor in Paradise,” 7 p.m. on ABC
John Paul Jones from Hannah Brown’s recent season of “The Bachelorette,” Willis Reid from Rebecca Kufrin’s season of the same show, and Demi Burnett and Tayshia Adams from Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” are among the previously unlucky fan favorites featured in this summer’s edition of this entry in the “Bachelor” series franchise, which offers participants a second — for some, even a third — chance to find romance in a tropical paradise.
“Divorce,” 9 p.m. on HBO
The saga of ex-spouses Frances and Robert (Sarah Jessica Parker, Thomas Haden Church) and their often hapless attempts to untangle their complicated shared lives closes out its third and final season with a finale called “Knock Knock,” which sees both main characters reaching another crossroads in their new post-divorce relationships.