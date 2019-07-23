MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. -- Timber Lake Playhouse will continue its 58th season with “Mamma Mia!”
Helmed by director and choreographer, Timothy Hall, with music directed by Michael McBride, “Mamma Mia!” will bring comedy, dancing and disco to the stage.
It will star Broadway veteran, Andrew Varella, as Sam and playhouse alum, Darren Mangler, as Bill. Also featured will be Resident Acting Company members, Emma Buchanan, as Sophie, and James Tweedale, as Harry. TLP’s guest artists also include Lara Hayhurst, as Tanya; Mia Gimenez, as Rosie; and Kaitlin Lawrence, as Donna.
The show runs through Sunday, Aug. 4.
For more information, call 815-244-2035 or visit www.timberlakeplay