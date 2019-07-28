Jeff Tweedy’s book, “Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back), A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, etc.”, published in 2018, is a thoughtful, honest and intelligent account of his life as a rock musician, culminating with his role as leader of Wilco, a band my wife and I have seen on four occasions.
Tweedy’s childhood in Belleville, Ill., was marked by allergies and migraines, resulting in what would later become struggles with anxiety and depression. His absences from school (40 in one year) led to his becoming a loner.
However, his love of rock music (one of his songs, “Misunderstood,” has the lyric “I was saved by rock and roll”) inspired him to visit local record stores and seek out albums by his favorite punk rock bands such as The Clash, The Ramones and The Replacements.
He also was honing his skills on a guitar his parents bought for him. When Jay Farrar, a high school classmate, expressed interest in similar music, Tweedy and Farrar drove to St. Louis to Mississippi Nights, a bar that hosted rock bands, and furthered their dream of forming a band.
Influenced by their interests in country music, punk rock, folk music and blues, Tweedy and Farrar formed Uncle Tupelo and became part of the indie rock and alt country movements. The band became a favorite of college students, indie rock fans and country rock enthusiasts.
Led by the combined musical strengths of Tweedy and Farrar, Uncle Tupelo released several albums, culminating with “Anodyne” (1993), after which Farrar left the band because of disagreements with Tweedy. Tweedy’s analysis of the breakup explained the complexity of two rock musicians who started out as aspiring young performers whose lives were irrevocably changed by the stresses of collaborative creativity.
Shortly after Farrar’s departure, Tweedy formed Wilco, the band that has produced 10 albums in its 25 year run and has remained popular to a wide-ranging audience. Success, however, took its toll on Tweedy.
In 2004 he checked himself into a rehab facility for addiction to opioids, and in 2009 Jay Bennett, a member of Wilco who left the band in 2001, died of an opioid overdose.
Tweedy admitted to lifelong struggles with migraines, depression and panic attacks. His addiction was abetted by a willing pharmacy employee who described himself as a fan and who made regular deliveries to “The Loft,” Tweedy’s recording facility, often bringing a potpourri of drugs he skimmed from the numerous prescriptions filled at the pharmacy.
Tweedy’s honesty in discussing his addiction, and his appreciation to those who stood beside him, including his wife Susie, his two sons and the members of Wilco, added to the texture of the narrative.
Now freed of opioids (he quit drinking alcohol at 23), Wilco the band and Tweedy the solo artist have continued to tour and perform. Many fans have memorized a number of Wilco’s lyrics, and concerts have become enthusiastic audience-response events, validation of Tweedy’s vision of breaking down barriers between the singer and the listener.
Wilco will release its 11th album, “Ode to Joy” on Friday, Oct. 4.