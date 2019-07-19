A monthly writer’s feedback group will take place on Tuesday nights from July through November at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.
Facilitated by author and Shalom program coordinator Mary Potter Kenyon, the group will meet from 6:30 to 8 each night on July 30, Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19.
Each gathering will allow time for attendees to share up to two pages of their writing with opportunities for feedback and critique from other writers.
Writers of all levels and genres are welcome to attend this monthly writing group. Attend as many or few meetings as you wish. Newcomers are always welcomed. Light refreshments will be served.
Meetings will include:
• Evaluation: Honest, constructive critique within a positive framework.
• Inspiration/encouragement: Members can be a source for ideas and encouragement.
• Education: Learn from each other’s strengths as well as share information about contests, conferences, workshops and calls for submissions.
• Socialization: Network with fellow writers and share the unique joys and challenge of a writing life. Celebrate each other’s success.
If attendees have writing they would like to share at a meeting, keep it to less than two double-spaced pages, though they can bring more in case time permits.
Kenyon is a certified grief counselor who is widely published in magazines, newspapers and anthologies, including eight “Chicken Soup” books. She is the author of seven books, including one on creativity that will be released in 2020.
There is no cost, but a freewill donation will be accepted. Registration is appreciated, but not required, by calling 563-582-3592 or emailing info@shalomretreats.org.