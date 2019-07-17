The Avery Foundation will host its third annual Founder’s Gala Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Hotel Julien Dubuque Grand Ballroom.
The evening starts at 5 p.m. with a social hour and a half.
The gala will include a silent auction with more than 100 items from local businesses; music by the Loras College Jazz Band; a singing performance by Cindy Lawson, lead singer of the Minneapolis band “The Clams;” a guest speaker and a live auction of trips, art and sports memorabilia.
Reserve tickets can be obtained by email at Averyfndtn.ron@gmail.com for $40 per person or $300 for tables of eight.
Ninety-five percent of all funds raised stay in the tri-state area.