The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is seeking photo submissions for an exhibit set to open at the Mathias Ham Historic Site on Saturday, Nov. 30, for the holiday season.
“Dubuque Traditions: A Photographic Experience” will be part of the site’s Home for the Holidays event, held each weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“We’re seeking photos from the community that display holiday traditions of our friends, neighbors and even strangers,” said coordinator Victoria Cote, in a press release. “Traditions are the stories, beliefs, customs and routines that can build connections between people in our community. What better time to bring people together around this idea than the holiday season.”
For photo submissions:
• Up to three photos can be submitted per person.
• Photos must display holiday traditions from October through January.
• A summary and identification must accompany each photo, with names, dates and location.
• Digital and physical photographs will be accepted.
• Photographs must be copies. Do not send original photographs as these will not be returned to sender.
Photo submissions are required by Tuesday, Oct. 15, and can be sent to vcote@rivermuseum.com or Attn: Dubuque Traditions, 350 E. Third St., Dubuque, Iowa 52001.
For more information, visit rivermuseum.com/dubuquetraditions.