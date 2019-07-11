Through September, the ink wash paintings of Roger Powers will be on display at the Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 700 Main St.
Powers is a contemporary artist who explores his world in black, gray and white, adding a whisper of color when called for. The works in this exhibit are from his “Wilderness” series.
Powers’ exhibit is available for viewing during school hours, and all work is available for purchase.
For more information, contact Outside the Lines Art Gallery at 563-583-9343.