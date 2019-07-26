Visionary filmmaker Jon Favreau takes on a new interpretation of “The circle of life” in “The Lion King” remake.
Simba (Donald Glover) must learn to take on the mantle of King of Pride Rock after his father’s demise at the hands of his uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor).
The stacked voice also cast includes James Earl Jones, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Eric André and Keegan-Michael Key.
It’s hard to ignore that “The Lion King” marks Disney’s third remake this year of a classic property. While this is a precedent I hope Disney lays to the wayside in favor of original filmmaking, Favreau’s remake retains much of the heart of the 1994 classic.
The film sports an updated animated style that looks supremely photorealistic. The animals and environments appear largely life-like and stunning.
Contrary to popular belief, the entire film is animated and not live-action. The life-like textures and lighting effects are some of the best looking visual effects. Shots of Mufasa standing in the wind while his fur wildly billows in the sunset look phenomenal. Also, Simba as a cub looks absolutely adorable.
Massive kudos have to go out to the hundreds of VFX artists for their work. Several shots blew my mind — and I can’t imagine the man-hours that went into rendering this film.
As many have been quick to point out, beautiful VFX don’t translate to a good film, or even make this remake worthy of existing. I agree with these sentiments, so it’s a pleasure to see that the craftsmanship goes beyond the visuals.
Favreau did a perfect job in assembling the voice cast. Everyone does an awesome job.
Glover as Simba and Beyoncé as Nala are just as great as you’d expect them to be. Glover and Beyoncé are both unspeakably great singers, and that is definitely showcased. I also bought their chemistry in scenes of dialogue. Glover’s enthusiasm paired with Beyoncé’s charm are a striking combo. Fans should be very satisfied, just as I was.
Another huge standout is the comedic pairing of Eichner’s Timon and Rogen’s Pumbaa. There’s more focus on these two than in the original — all to the film’s benefit. Their banter outshines their original counterparts. I burst out laughing at a few of their gags. I never thought Rogen’s iconic laugh would play as well as it does in a “Lion King” film.
I largely enjoyed the additions the film included. Whether it be comedy from Rogen, Eichner and Key, or some slightly deeper exploration of character and story beats, the film mostly warrants its 30 minutes of added run time from the original.
As expected, the music is wonderful. Hans Zimmer returns to score it. The performances of “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” are electric. I loved these sequences, and it’s clear the filmmakers have a lot of love for the material.
There are some caveats to remaking a classic. Jeremy Irons’ classic portrayal of Scar can’t be replicated. While Ejiofor does a fine job, his portrayal wasn’t as dark and convincing enough as it should have been. It’s clear why they brought back Jones to voice Mufasa — because nobody could have lived up to him if he were recast.
The climactic battle plays out better visually, but not all sequences fare the same. The iconic twist regarding Mufasa’s fate doesn’t translate as well as it does in the original. A particular camera movement also greatly undermined the impact of the scene.
Part of the issue has to do with the lack of expression on the animal’s faces. This is certainly a tradeoff for such delicate visual effects throughout. While everything else looks top notch, the lack of expression can stick out like a sore thumb in a couple of scenes.
I’m nitpicking, but it is one slight downside to everything else looking so photorealistic. Perhaps this should have been expected.
Aside from a few extra scenes of filler, those are my biggest complaints. I found there to be enough of the original’s heart intact, with some fine visual and character expansions to be had.
While we can debate if we needed another Disney remake, I believe Favreau pulled off the herculean task of bringing “The Lion King” back to life. While the original is the better film, I simply can’t deny the joy I experienced here.
Where “Aladdin” failed for me, “The Lion King” succeeds in being a worthy-enough update. I definitely understand the camp that won’t enjoy this film based on lack of originality — but it worked well enough to win me over. Expect this one to divide audiences — so make the judgment call for yourself if you’d like to see this one.
I give “The Lion King” 4 stars out of 5. “The Lion King” is rated PG and runs for 1 hour and 58 minutes.