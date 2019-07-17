Dubuque-area Catholic Sisters will stage a prayer service for immigrant children at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Mount St. Francis Chapel, 3390 Windsor Ave.
The prayer service is taking place in solidarity with the Leadership Conference of Women Religious and other Catholic organizations and religious congregations who are sponsoring a national day of action in Washington, D.C. on July 18 as a call to end the mistreatment of immigrant children and families.
For more information, call 563-583-9786 or 563-588-2351.