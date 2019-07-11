GUTTENBERG, Iowa — The second annual Red, White & Blues Fest is promising a legendary lineup at the Guttenberg Golf & Country Club, 28126 U.S. 52, from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
Shortcut to Nowhere will perform from 5 to 6:30, with BillyLee Janey taking the stage from 7 to 11. A fireworks show will take place at dusk.
Shortcut to Nowhere was founded in 2006 by co-workers from General Mills in Cedar Rapids. Its repertoire includes music by Tom Petty, The Allman Brothers, The Rolling Stones and AC/DC.
Regarded as a music legend, Janey recorded his first album in 1972 and another in 1973, which included, “Pontiac Blues,” by Sonny Boy Williamson. In 1975, he recorded “No Rest for the Wicked,” with his blues-rock trio, Truth ’N Janey.
The recording has achieved near-cult status internationally and has been recognized in a book by Martin Popoff: “The Collector’s Guide to Heavy Metal Volume I: The Seventies.”
Recently, Janey received nominations from the Iowa Rock and Roll and Blues’ halls of fame. He also has received a Grammy Award entry mention.
Janey has performed with BB King and as part of Buddy Guy’s Legends at the Chicago Bluesfest and Mississippi Valley Bluesfest. Janey also performed with Guy, Little Ed and was part of the backing band for Bo Diddley.
Other accomplishments include working as the head flyman for David Copperfield, where Janey incorporated guitar stunts and tricks in his live show, as well as working in theaters for 15 years. He also worked on more than 600 arena shows, including Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughn and George Thorogood. Janey also was a part of production on the feature film, “Miles From Home,” starring Richard Gere.
Today, Janey continues to test the waters with his solo career and his newest release, “Tear It Down.”
Bootleggers will have food available for purchase, and all ages are welcome to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Bench seating is available for $5 at the door or $20 for six people or fewer in one car, payable at the gate or clubhouse.