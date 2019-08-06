Event: Hotel California —
“A Salute to the Eagles”
Time/date: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: Tickets start at $20, available at www.moonbarrocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s Diamond Club, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office or 563-690-4800. Patrons must be 21 or older.
Online: www.hotelcal.com
Tidbits
- Hotel California has toured as a tribute band for more than 20 years.
- The band will perform hits such as “Take It Easy,” “Heartache Tonight,” “Hotel California,” “Get Over It” and “Love Will Keep Us Alive.” They also will play songs made famous by Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh.
- It has shared the stage with Peter Frampton, Smokey Robinson, Van Halen, James Brown, and Huey Lewis and The News.
- Band members also have performed with numerous others, including country, rock, punk and contemporary.