“Worst Bakers in America,” 8 p.m. on Food Network
The remaining recruits brace themselves for their first skill drill in the new episode “Piece of Cake.” First, though, they must identify a variety of cake ingredients using only their sense of touch. The main bake challenge tasks them with going out of this world with multi-colored mirror glazed cakes. The least-successful recruits are sent packing by judges Dan Langan, Thiago Silva and Melba Wilson.
“Aaron Needs a Job,” 9 p.m. on Discovery
Former “Fast N’ Loud” custom car builder Aaron Kaufman steps out of his comfort zone and into this new unscripted series, which takes him on a wild ride around the country, exploring exciting new motor-driven industries and meeting with machine-minded men and women who help keep the world spinning.