Bold Time Religion: A conversation with a priest

The Rev. Herbert Pins points to two unforgettable experiences when his Catholic faith was enhanced — one of mostly silence, another of near death.
Pins, who was born on Christmas Day in 1944, grew up in Dubuque County before embarking on a long career away from the tri-states.
“I came back to Iowa (in 2015) when my mother was still living and needing all the support we could give her,” he said. “She died at age 97 and two months in October of 2017.”
He is retired now but celebrates Mass on Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. He’s been a hospital chaplain and a prison chaplain, still offering his services when needed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
He has some strong opinions on whether people can be “called” to faith, about the abusive priest scandal and on the possibility of women priests in the future.
Swenson: How long have you been a priest?
Pins: My parents owned a farm midway between Earlville and Petersburg, Iowa. At age 19, immediately after high school, I entered the seminary of the Society of the Divine Word. The first two years were in Duxbury, Mass. After the next two years at Epworth, finishing the philosophy studies, I went to Bay St. Louis, Miss., for ‘novitiate’ (the best year of my life, spent in prayerful preparation for vows).
Then, it was onward to four years of theologate. I was ordained a priest at Epworth, Divine Word College, on Dec. 18, 1971. I have spent my priestly years, in the Trenton, N.J., Diocese, then in the Pittsburgh Archdiocese, then in the Seattle Archdiocese and finally in the Helena Montana Diocese. I retired July 1, 2015, having passed my 70th birthday.
Swenson: Describe that novitiate experience.
Pins: It was a year of silence, a time of contemplation and quiet. And it was an incredible time of grace and blessing to really have to face myself and to look at my life; to be honest about where I was from and where I was going.
Swenson: You were simply going to make a left turn off a bridge in Pittsburgh on Dec. 18, 1973, when you were involved in a serious accident. What happened?
Pins: I was hit by a drunk driver who T-boned me in my driver’s side door, and I woke up a week later. Thirty broken bones, left arm shattered and three months in the hospital. At first, I was unbelievably angry at God and angry at the world.
Through the first six months, I had to learn to walk again, and it was fully a year before I could move my left arm and my left hand. Through that year, though, I had the compelling recognition that I needed to look at my life in a totally new way.
That whole experience of being so broken and so humbled and so changed from what had been a very athletic and healthy life to suddenly having all these disabilities was really a time to look at who I am and what does God want from me? And why did God keep me going?
Swenson: Maybe it was to become a prison chaplain? How did that happen?
Pins: In 1995, I went to St. Helena Cathedral. Out of the blue one Sunday after a 10 o’clock Mass, Bishop Alexander Brunett tapped my shoulder and said, “You’re going to prison!” What I didn’t know was that the previous chaplain had died of a heart attack, before I had moved to Montana, and the vacancy needed to be filled.
Moving to Deer Lodge, I began chaplaincy at the Montana State Prison and the Montana State Psychiatric Hospital (20 miles to the south). I had an office in the middle of the prison. On Saturday mornings, I had a walk to the maximum facility and would sit at the food slots of those inmates’ cells because they couldn’t be let out.
I got to meet prisoners in their settings. I would remind those inmates that they were still in God’s eyes.
Swenson: Do you recall a specific time/moment in your life when you felt “called” or was it more gradual?
Pins: I have forever glibly, but sincerely, told people, “I had to re-identify my call every year during seminary and every year after ordination.” My preference is to see priesthood like marriages — the decisions and commitments have to be remade and remade.
I totally distrust people who claim to have been “called in some one moment” … only St. Paul had such a Damascus Road epiphany.
Swenson: What have been two or three of your biggest joys as a priest?
Pins: Most of all, I have made the most incredible, wonderful friends wherever I have gone (what a blessing to have been embraced into so many lives). I would also say that having been at the bedside of hundreds of people while they died was a powerful and formative experience. (I carry memories of people such as a 35-year-old man dying of cystic fibrosis who looked at me in his last breath and said “Father, when you die, I will be there for you.”)
And my constant joy of homiletics, I really enjoy sharing my training in the Scriptures and preaching from “faith that burns in my bones.”
Swenson: What would you say to people — young people, especially — who have lost their faith in the Catholic church because of the priest scandals?
Pins: The whole sexual abuse of minors and the sexual scandals scene is completely disheartening to me. I would have much to say to those disaffected by the scandal. But I don’t accept people quitting God because of the problems in the church.
As a trained counselor and priest, I always try to tell people that God came not just to save the part of me that I like but even my dark side. So I would argue to the end that God is trying to save “the church,” not just those who are good but even those who are gross, terrible sinners. It’s in God’s pervue to take care of that dark side of humanity.
People still need to be resprectful of those priests who are trying to give everything that is best in themselves to the church and their people. I have had people approach me, for instance in the Safeway Grocery Store in Dillon, Mont., total strangers, who spouted their venom by accusing me of being an abuser, solely based on the fact that I was wearing a Roman collar.
Certainly, I do not in any way dismiss the scandal, but there are 95% of priests who did not cause the scandal. Yet, we are all being painted with the same broad brush. Every priest, in every diocese, receives constant training on being alert, being aware of those who groom victims and on reporting. I’m thinking that all priests feel disrespected and verbally abused as a consequence of the scandals.
Swenson: Why or why not do you believe the future of the church could include married or women priests?
Pins: Married priesthood? I think it will all break loose with women deacons, first. During my priesthood, some of the best spiritual advisers I have had were nuns/women religious. Some women religious have told me, they do not want to be priests, they do not want to be identified and constrained by traditional definitions of priest.
In the meanwhile, I would argue that we have “women priests” without the ordination and without the public recognition. Ideally, having known many priests, I am sure that the Church would be “more healthy” if we had both single priests and married priests.
For the sake of a better future, we need to be open to the Holy Spirit, whether that Holy Spirit is speaking through men or women.