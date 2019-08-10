Alicia Keys, husband planning to create performing arts center
MACEDON, N.Y. — Singer Alicia Keys and music producer husband Swizz Beats are planning to create a performing arts center in upstate New York.
The couple’s proposal to transform an industrial site in rural Macedon was introduced at a town board meeting Thursday.
Linda Shaw, an attorney for Keys and her husband, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, says the project will repurpose three vacant buildings to include a classroom, an office building, an art exhibit hall and a performing arts center.
The Democrat and Chronicle reported that the center is a part of The Dean Collection, the couple’s organization that focuses on supporting artists.
Town engineer Scott Allen called the proposal exciting.
Shaw says she is scheduled to appear before the city’s planning board on Aug. 19.
Rapper Mystikal falls at concert
TAMPA, Fla. — A video shows the rapper Mystikal falling off the stage 30 seconds into his first performance during a concert in Florida, cutting the show short.
Michael “Mystikal” Tyler, a rapper and actor from New Orleans, was about to perform his first set at the Ritz Ybor, in Tampa, on Thursday night when he slipped and fell.
Xanny Ramirez shot the video when Mystikal came on at 1 a.m. and fell offstage into the crowd.
He said that Mystikal tried performing for another 45 minutes, sitting down, but expressed that the pain was too much and was escorted off stage.
In an Instagram video posted the next day, Mystikal had a cast around his right leg and said that his tour continues.
Founder of band dies at 52
NEW YORK — David Berman, founder of the indie rockers Silver Jews, whose witty lyrics and deadpan delivery influenced scores of bands, has died. He was 52.
Berman’s death Wednesday was confirmed by his father and his record label, Drag City. A cause of death was not disclosed.