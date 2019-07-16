“The Lion King: Can You Feel the Love Tonight With Robin Roberts,” 7 p.m. on ABC
“The Lion King” has been a beloved 1994 Walt Disney animated classic in that studio’s traditional style, a still-running Tony Award-winning Broadway musical and, now, a new computer-animated remake. What has given this story about a lion cub’s coming of age such universal and enduring appeal? Host Robin Roberts examines that question in this one-hour special.
“The Whale That Ate Jaws: Eyewitness Report,” 9 p.m. on National Geographic
Shark biologist Scot Anderson was present at a startling marine incident in 1997 San Francisco, when a tourist caught on videotape a killer whale attacking a Great White Shark. Some 20 years later, a similar attack in South Africa allowed scientists to dissect some of the animals involved.