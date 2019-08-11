Editor’s note: This is part one of a three-part series about Katherine Fischer’s experience living in a flood zone on the Mississippi River. Part two, “The Lift,” when the writer’s house is raised 13 feet as the river floods, will appear on Sunday, Aug. 18.
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The year I was born, my parents bought a cottage on Lake Michigan, north of Milwaukee. We moved to the lake full-time when I was 8. That summer, a village squad car pulled up in front of our house. Through the screen door, the officer warned Pops, “Evacuate now.”
A seiche, a sudden shift in barometric pressure, tilted the surface of the lake, piling up water against the Wisconsin shore. After lapping up chocolate custard at the Milky Way, we returned home.
I’d seen Olive Oyl standing on the roof of a car rushing downstream. Popping open a can of spinach, Popeye jumped in to save her, lassoing the car just before it catapulted over the falls. I loved the idea of crazy water whorling up in corkscrew waves.
“Get back here, young lady!” Pops called, as I bolted from the car.
But I was halfway to the dock. I saw our rusty runabout knocking rhythmically as always. The house stood firm and dry. No seiche. No funnel cloud spun down creating a floodwater boogeyman.
Shucks.
“Better luck next time,” Pops commiserated.
Next time didn’t occur until my husband and I moved to the Mississippi River floodplain in Illinois.
“You’ll be sorry,” blufftop friends warned.
But there was this quaint stone cottage on the backwaters. It conjured up fairies and enchanted woods.
Besides, uplanders have never awoken spring mornings to the girly call of eagles perched in trees outside the bedroom.
They have never fallen asleep to the deep moaning of towboats heading downriver.
They have never witnessed soaring herons or flocks of American White Pelicans socializing on the shore.
They have never heard the great echoey heaving of ice as it cracks, loosening its clutch on the river.
Yet, those Uplanders are right.
The flood of 2001 hung out in our living room for six weeks. Clean-up was epic. The 2011 rise came within inches of running through the kitchen. The pool table floated away that year.
We built a berm.
Moving to the river is the stupidest thing I ever did. And the wisest. Last fall we finally decided this was the year to raise our house 13-feet — higher than the flood of 1965. It’s also the year Aylsworth House Movers were available.
This is that story.
February
Kirk Droessler shows up with a bobcat to clear the yard of snow (and grass) making way for his masons to remove 150,000 pounds of limestone exterior. With all eight steps down to the beach fully visible and no spring rise yet, it is winter-tranquil. Summer people are gone until Memorial Day.
Kirk and his crew are done within a week. Our house stands now in all its Tyvek glory. There will be no turning back.
We have landed Osty, a general contractor of considerable reputation. He lives in our Frentress Lake neighborhood, nine houses upstream.
There’s no one more ready when the going gets rough than a river neighbor. In flood time — and when BNSF trains cut us off from civilization — we’re in it together.
Osty has not only built many permanent houses here, but also manages docks, undertakes crazy renos and is that guy — the one with a brain wired to fix any problem.
Little do we know that Osty will also sprout wings as our guardian angel.
March
Chuck arrives with his jackhammer to demolish concrete steps and porches. Picking my way through the rubble from house to car, it hits me. Surrounded by backhoes, bobcats, trucks, dirt and mounds of limestone, I live in the middle of a construction zone.
Under deadline for my next column, I head to my desk, but every topic seems vapid contrasted with the lift. I type words but letters skip off the page before I can stop them.
I have agreed with the family: I won’t publish about this until it’s over. It’s too close to home.
“It’s as if our house is standing outdoors in its underwear,” my husband says.
The river now is frozen, glassy, undisturbing. Settled into routines of writing, meet-ups with friends, swimming, teaching, knitting, Jazzercizing, volunteering, traveling and chilling with grandkids, my days have been under my control.
But now every break in the cement chips away at me. Is raising our house above the flood of 1965 really necessary? (Witness flood amnesia at work).
We will be out of the house for three months. Everything has to go. We pack up. Ice skates, Scrabble games, mom Tweety’s never used fondue pot, clothes, books, the 1961 World Book, paper files — de-acquisitioning some of these is easy — relieving even.
I appreciate the lightness of being that enters the spaces I’m creating. Sue who lives up the bluff houses my 19th century sock knitter. Neighbors Don and Kay shelter the gas grill. Donny ends up with our wheelbarrow. The rest ends up in a storage unit uphill.
Downtown, people complain about spring’s sluggishness with warm days followed by freezing nights. Sudden snowmelt and frozen ground topped by February rains with nowhere to go but the river — it’s a flooding trifecta.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts major flooding. I am grateful that each night freezes. It’s the only way the big trucks will avoid the muddy mire which would halt the project.
Neighbors ready their pumps. Sandbags decorate their lawns. We’re getting ready. Again.
The river continues thawing and creeping up the riprap, but there are still six steps left above water from the beach. Not for long, I know.
Save a couple of suitcases, our laptops, a trunkful of yarn and a few books, all our stuff is stored. As the moving truck pulls out of the back drive, Aylsworth pulls in with enormous trucks, hydraulic lifts, crane, crib lumber, gigantic red metal beams and more bobcats.
Still, the river keeps rising faster.
“Better luck next time,” Pops’ words haunt me.