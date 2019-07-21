2019 Open Championship, 6 a.m.
on NBC
The PGA Tour’s final major of the season enters its last day as the Open Championship concludes at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Antrim, Northern Ireland.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series, 2 p.m. on NBCSN
NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series continues its northern swing as it drops in on New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.
“Big Little Lies,” 8 p.m. on HBO
One of the most acclaimed TV productions of 2017, season one of this addictive adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s best-selling novel claimed eight Emmy Awards, as well as a slew of other accolades, so it wasn’t that surprising when HBO decided to extend the story with a second season, adding Meryl Streep to the starry cast. Season two has gotten even more glowing reviews than the original. Things wrap up tonight in a season finale called, “I Want to Know.”
“Nazis on Drugs: Hitler and the Blitzkrieg,” 8 p.m.
on History
This new two-hour documentary, which draws on an array of supportive — and recently declassified — documents from archives around the world, chronicles a widespread scheme by Hitler’s military command to provide methamphetamine to German troops. It was all part of a crusade to make these soldiers invincible, or at least prompt them to demonstrate aggressive behavior that would support the myth that the Nazis had a race of super-soldiers fighting for their cause.
“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,” 9 p.m.
on NGEO
Gordon Ramsay takes food as far as it can go — quite literally — in this new globetrotting series that takes the gifted, yet often temperamental, chef to far-flung locations, where he meets indigenous people to learn about their cultures, including favorite flavors and dishes. The series premiere, “Peru’s Sacred Valley,” finds Ramsay motorbiking through Peru’s Sacred Valley of the Incas to explore some traditional high-altitude cuisine. During this adventure, he scales mountains and samples delicacies such as fried worms and guinea pig.