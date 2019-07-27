SINSINAWA, Wis. — Organist Michael Emmerich will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Emmerich serves as associate music director and rural music minister for the Archdiocese of Omaha, Neb., traveling through the archdiocese to bolster musical and liturgical literacy among the parishes in rural communities.
He previously worked in music ministry in Texas, Kansas and Indiana. His recent choral and organ compositions have been performed throughout the United States as well as in England, Spain and Poland.
Emmerich is a doctoral candidate in church music at the University of Kansas and has studied organ with James Higdon, Craig Cramer and Delbert Disselhorst.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.