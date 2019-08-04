If your birthday is today: Personal growth is favored. Knowledge is power, and it will encourage acceptance and support that can help you take advantage of opportunities. The willingness to put in the physical work will be necessary to reach your goal.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay close attention to certain relationships. Not everyone will be easy to deal with. When in doubt or feeling pressured, you are best off moving forward on your own.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Walk away from anyone who is manipulative or a bad influence. You cannot save others if they don’t want help.. Focus on doing what’s best for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Emotional energy will mount and is best channeled into something you enjoy doing. Pay more attention to your appearance and a loved one, and focus on enjoying your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Take better care of your health. Taking an unnecessary risk will lead to injury. Use your intelligence, and work to find solutions that will counter any negativity you face.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Don’t jump into something without knowing what you are getting into. Invest your time and effort into your pursuits, not in someone else’s schemes. Personal gain is within reach, and romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tolerance will be required when dealing with relationship issues. A change or adjustment at home might not be welcome, but it will help you reach a solution.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Take charge when dealing with relationships, physical fitness and being the best that you can be. Don’t let the actions of others interfere with your progress. Romance will improve your personal life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Follow the facts and don’t lose sight of your goal. Don’t be fooled by someone who talks big.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep moving forward. You’ll accomplish more than anticipated if you refuse to let anyone meddle in your personal business. Plan a romantic evening with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take note of what others are doing, but don’t intervene or take part. You’ll do best if you concentrate on what you are trying to accomplish.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An emotional situation will escalate if you let it. Look at what you can accomplish and put your time and energy into self-improvement, not into trying to change others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make a positive change at home that will render it more comfortable. If you invite friends and family to share your space, it will bring you closer together.