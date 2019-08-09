Michael Moore’s latest film tackles alternative energy
LOS ANGELES — What if alternative energy isn’t all it’s cracked up to be? That’s the provocative question explored in the documentary “Planet of the Humans,” which is backed and promoted by filmmaker Michael Moore and directed by one of his longtime collaborators. It premiered last week at his Traverse City Film Festival.
The film, which does not yet have distribution, is a low-budget but piercing examination of what the filmmakers say are the false promises of the environmental movement and why we’re still “addicted” to fossil fuels. Director Jeff Gibbs takes on electric cars, solar panels, windmills, biomass, biofuel, leading environmentalist groups like the Sierra Club, and even figures from Al Gore and Van Jones, who served as Barack Obama’s special adviser for green jobs, to 350.org leader Bill McKibben, a leading environmentalist and advocate for grassroots climate change movements.
Moore knows the film is going to be a “tough pill to swallow.”
“We all want to feel good about something like the electric car, but in the back of your head somewhere you’ve thought, ‘Yeah, but where is the electricity coming from? And it’s like, ‘I don’t want to think about that, I’m glad we have electric cars,’” Moore said. “I like so many people in the film, and I’m one of those people who wanted to believe all of these years that that was the right path. I refuse to let us die out. I refuse to let this planet die.”
They were even nervous to show it to the festival crowd, where they expected maybe a “50-50 response.” Instead, they got a standing ovation. And there were even members of The Sierra Club there.
Tito Jackson resolves to make a name for himself
LOS ANGELES — Even though Tito Jackson experienced fame with the Jackson 5, he heard the comments from Charles Barkley years ago, about him having an insignificant role in the group’s historic success.
Jackson is looking to change that narrative through his new solo project. He recently released a new version of his 2017 song “One Way Street,” and is working on a new album.
In 2010, NBA superstar-turned sports analyst Barkley dissed Jackson’s talents as a supporting cast member. Jackson, 65, said he still feels motivated to prove Barkley and other doubters wrong.
“I took that sort of personal,” he said. “So then I say, ‘Maybe it’s time they hear from me.’”