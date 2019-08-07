“grown-ish,” 7 p.m. on Freeform
Sophomore year ends for Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) and her friends in the Season 2 finale “Dreams and Nightmares.” Both spirits and tensions inevitably are running high, and as pent-up emotions are unleashed, the results include rifts in multiple relationships, as well as some unexpected reconciliations. Deon Cole, Trevor Jackson, Emily Arlook and Francia Raisa also star.
“BH90210,” 8 p.m. on Fox
There’s a whole lot of “meta” going on in this unorthodox new take on the iconic Fox high school drama that ran on the network from 1990 to 2000. Many of the original cast members return for this new show, which isn’t a straightforward reboot, but rather a high-concept take on what might happen if Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green reunited to bring back their vintage hit. The actors play somewhat fictionalized versions of themselves.
“David Makes Man,” 9 p.m. on OWN
This half-hour preview special takes viewers behind the scenes of “David Makes Man,” a new scripted drama series created by Tarell Alvin McCraney, who won an Oscar for co-writing the film drama “Moonlight.” Executive producer Oprah Winfrey explains what there is about this new project that moved her to declare it “poetry on TV,” while some of the show’s stars, including Phylicia Rashad, also are interviewed.