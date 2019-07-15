Is there a difference between sunscreen products?
Sunscreen lotions are preferred for application to large areas. Lotions tend to be thinner and less greasy than creams.
Sunscreen sprays are easier to apply on children. However, it’s harder to know how well the spray is being applied. Be certain to spray a generous, evenly distributed amount. Be careful not to ingest or inhale the spray, so keep it away from eyes, mouth, face and nose. If applying outdoors, take note of the wind direction as the wind will carrying the spray away from the person.
What is the ideal time to apply?
The ideal time to apply sunscreen is before being exposed to the sun. Sunscreen should be applied to all exposed skin surfaces. The skin should be dry. It also should be applied at least 15 minutes prior to going outdoors.
Easily overlooked areas of the body include the top of the head, ears, back of the neck and the top of feet. Don’t forget to use a lip balm or lipstick with SPF of at least 30 to protect the lips.
What time of the day is most important to wear sunscreen?
Sunscreen is important all day long, even on cloudy days. Peak sun exposure occurs between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so it is very important to use the sunscreen during morning and afternoon activities.
Are there any tips for applying sunscreen?
The trick is to apply enough. For an adult, a shot glass full is recommended. Apply about ¼ to ½ teaspoon to the face. Initially apply to clean, dry skin. Reapply, at a minimum, every 2 hours.
If you’re sweating a lot or in water, consider reapplying more often. Also, use a water-resistant sunscreen if in the water, but remember this means the SPF is maintained for up to 40 minutes in water.
Sunscreen is not recommended for use on children younger than 6 months. Children younger than 6 months should not be in the sun if possible.
What does the SPF number mean?
The SPF of the sunscreen is the sun protection factor. This is a measure of how well the sunscreen protects against UV-B rays. The SPF is calculated based on how long it takes to sunburn skin treated with the sunscreen as compared to skin with no sunscreen.
The American Academy of Dermatology recommends a minimum of SPF 30. Higher SPF numbers do not provide significantly better protection. The SPF 30 products will block about 97% of the sun’s rays. There is nothing to block 100% of the sun’s rays.
A broad-spectrum sunscreen protects against UV-A and UV-B rays. It is recommended to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen that is water-resistant.
Do things like baseball caps, swim shirts or apparel with built-in SPF really protect from the sun?
Sunscreen is only part of the protection from sun damage to skin. When out in the sun, remember to seek shade. You especially need to be seeking shade if your shadow is shorter than you are. Wearing lightweight, long-sleeved shirts, pants and sunglasses also help protect skin and eyes from sun damage.
Does being in water change the effectiveness of sunscreen?
Use extra caution when near water, snow and sand. These products reflect the damaging sunrays and increase the chance of sunburn.
Are there medications that impact the effectiveness of sunscreen?
Be aware of medications that might cause a person to be “sun sensitive.” Always read the label of the medication container to determine the need to take extra precautions with sun exposure. Check with your primary care provider or pharmacist regarding your medications.
Medications that might increase sun sensititivity are: Antibiotics, cholesterol lowering medications, medications for heart conditions or blood pressure, medications for mental health conditions, NSAIDs, medications to control blood sugars and medications used topically for acne.
What are the best ways to treat a sunburn?
The American Academy of Dermatology recommends the following for treating sunburn:
- Take frequent cool baths or showers to help relieve pain. Pat the skin dry and leave a little water on the skin. Then apply moisturizer to help trap the water in the skin.
- Use a moisturizer that contains aloe vera or soy to help soothe sunburned skin.
- Consider use of aspirin or ibuprofen to help reduce swelling, redness and discomfort.
- Drink extra water because the burned skin can draw water away from the rest of the body and lead to becoming dehydrated.
- Skin blisters indicate a second-degree sunburn. Do not open the blisters as they help the skin heal. Opening a blister increases the risk of infection.
- While sunburned skin is healing, protect it by wearing clothing that covers the skin when outdoors. Tightly woven fabrics that do not allow light to pass through are best.
A sunburn causes long-lasting damage to the skin. The damage that is caused increases the risk of developing skin cancer.
When should a person seek medical help, such as urgent care, for a sunburn?
Medical care for sunburn is needed when home treatment is not effective in controlling symptoms of pain and swelling.