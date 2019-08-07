ELIZABETH, Ill. — A festival that salutes all things good and garlicky and the farmers that grow it will mark its fifth year for its upcoming 2019 event.
Organized by Laszlo Marton, of the Galena Garlic Co., the Midwest Garlic Fest is set for Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 10-11, in Elizabeth. As in previous years, the two-day festival will feature a potpourri of regional garlic growers and vendors, a garlic contest, cooking demonstrations and seminars, activities for kids, food, beverages and live music.
Here is everything you need to know to plan your weekend:
Event: Midwest Garlic Fest
Times/dates: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
Site: Terrapin Park, 350 West St., Elizabeth, Ill.
Cost: $3 suggest donation. Proceeds benefit Galena and Elizabeth emergency responders.
Online: www.midwestgarlicfest.com, www.galenagarlic.com