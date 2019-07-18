“Siren,” 7 p.m. on Freeform
Mating season turns out to be far less successful than both humans and merfolk had hoped, leading to new conversations over the possibility of the mermaids trying to procreate on land in a new episode called “The Last Mermaid.” For the good of the colony, Ryn (Eline Powell) brings a new mate ashore, but that action only serves to raise some painful emotional questions for Ben and Maddie (Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola).
“Alone,” 9:03 p.m. on History
New challenges enter the competition as the survivalists approach their one-month mark of life in the remote wilderness in the new episode “Ablaze.” For one of them, that crushing loneliness threatens to become utterly overwhelming, while another risks the loss of their shelter in an accident. Still another participant is forced to confront an enormous predator.