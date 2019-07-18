News in your town

Stylish life hacks for new parents

St. Louis couple rolls all 7s and 11s with daughter's birth

Still growing: Country star Chris Young reflects on his career -- past, present and future -- ahead of Dubuque County Fair show

City hopes 'Baby Shark' song will drive homeless away

Hot summer months calls for a mix of pesto and pasta

Oz and Roizen: Pregnant women miss the mark on prenatal supplements

Ask Amy: Parents want passive son-in-law to step up

Foolproof way to perfectly cooked fish? Try your Dutch oven

'Game of Thrones' reigns with record 32 Emmy nominations

Ask Amy: Tips on how to handle a drama machine

Bell Tower Theater to offer kids camps

Oz and Roizen: Beware big sugar

TV highlights for Tuesday, July 16

No Child Left Inside connects kids with nature

Almanac

Chapman to host book signing

Skating scene sought: Dubuque roller derby team hunting for new home

YOUR HOROSCOPE: July 15

Sunscreen Q&A: Frequently asked questions about sunscreen, sun safety

'American Pie' chosen as best song by TH readers

New albums

Koneru: The keys to longevity

TV highlights for Monday

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

'Spider-Man' does victory lap over 'Crawl,' 'Stuber'

Almanac

Keimig: Picture books support positive body image

Best-sellers

Bruce’s History Lesson: An unconstitutional car tax?

'Golden Girls' appears to get better with pop culture age

Driver escapes injury when saguaro cactus pierces windshield

Outdoor kitchens keep evolving

White-hot Refshaleoen: Meet the trendiest neighborhood in Europe you’ve never heard of

Travel tips: Reasons to travel

Almanac

Master gardener course to begin Aug. 20

New on DVD