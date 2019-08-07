GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts is starting a community chorus called the Summit Street Singers.
Adults, students and anyone interested in singing are invited to the first gathering at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the center, 219 Summit St.
No audition is required, just enthusiasm and a love of music and song. Another practice will take place Monday, Aug. 26. Starting Sept. 9, members will meet every two weeks on Monday evenings.
Music will range from classics to pop. Directing the Summit Street Singers will be Kent Parry, who was a high school music teacher for 36 years. He received a bachelor’s degree in music education from Western Illinois University and a master’s of music education from Northern Illinois University.
Susan Lipnick will be the accompanist.
For more information, go to www.GalenaCenterForTheArts.com or email parrykent@comcast.net.