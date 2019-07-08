SINSINAWA, Wis. — A popular tri-state area band will be part of Sinsinawa Mound’s Memory Café from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
The Fever River String Band will join the regular meeting — which is one week earlier than usual — for people who are experiencing memory loss, mild cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer’s or other dementia to share common interests and friendship.
Memory Café is open to anyone in the tri-state area and is free. A caregiver must be present.
For more information, call 608-748-4411, ext. 188, or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.