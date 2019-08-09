It was only a few short months ago that Johnnie Walker was rummaging through old photographs, happening upon an image of himself at approximately 4 years old, proudly holding up two plastic toy guitars.
“I guess I thought I was Roy Rogers or something,” said Walker, now 60, with a chuckle. “Some people are just kind of born with it. I think I was born a guitar player — maybe not a great guitar player, but a guitar player. I was interested in it, and I just started learning more and more.”
The Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Music Association likely would disagree with Walker’s tussle with greatness. The organization recently named the longtime tri-state musician a 2019 inductee of its prestigious Hall of Fame.
Walker was pre-inducted during the annual Rock & Roll Rewind on Aug. 2-3, at the Mississippi Moon Bar.
“After being in the local music industry for such a long time and knowing so many great people who have been inducted, I’m in good company,” he said.
It’s a long time coming for the Dubuque-based rocker who has been a fixture among the local music scene for more than four decades.
An early bloomer
While drawn to music from a young age, Walker’s serious music pursuits began taking shape during his high school years.
In 1976, he rounded up his classmates and neighbors to form the band, Chrystal.
At 17, Walker was the youngest of the group.
Two years later, he would establish the short-lived band, Illusion.
It wasn’t until 1980 that Walker was asked to join the already-established regional band, Tussle, as its lead singer and guitarist, alongside brothers Mark, Kenny and Denny Dietzel and Joe Steil.
“That was the first real, big band that I was in,” Walker said. “It got me in front of a bigger audience. That really started my musical career.”
Walker remained with Tussle until 1986, when juggling the band’s busy performance schedule — that frequently found him traveling out of town — and raising a family proved a challenge.
“It’s really a single guy’s kind of career,” he said. “And just living for nothing but the music all the time was not my cup of tea. I hated the idea of that immediately.”
Walker remained a presence on the tri-state music scene, forming the group Secret Admirer with Steil before establishing the band Grand Slam. The latter would go on to make the biggest impression of Walker’s local music career.
The four-piece outfit performed throughout Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, as well as opened for national touring acts including Badfinger and Bachman-Turner Overdrive. It also wasn’t unusual for Grand Slam to entertain audiences numbering in the thousands on given nights.
Striking a solo chord
When Grand Slam dissolved in 1991, after five years of dominating the local music scene, Walker set out on his own.
In addition to helping launch the local karaoke scene, he began performing three to four nights per week as a solo act, as well as occasionally teaming with fellow local musicians. It’s a feat he continues to this day.
Walker also performed for a stint with a rotating set of tri-state musicians, dubbed the Castaways.
Despite the evolving live music landscape, Walker remains a presence. He seldom performs his original music in favor of putting his stamp on the classic rock ‘n’ roll songs that his established following loves to hear.
“Things have really changed,” Walker said of the local live music scene. “Obviously, the internet has changed the way younger groups of people experience music. But I still target that older audience. I know my niche, and I’ve been able to establish a good classic rock crowd. It’s the thing that keeps me busy and keeps me going. There is a market out there for it. And there is some impressive young talent out there, as well.”
Impressive also is that Walker’s contributions come with no formal music training.
“I never took lessons,” he admitted. “I still consider myself a play-by-ear kind of guy. But I learned something from everyone I played with. When I was performing with Joe Steil in Tussle, he was a music major. I learned a lot from him about chords and different approaches. Still, I’m more about the shapes and sounds in music. The imperative thing for me is giving people even 30 seconds of happiness in that.”
‘A local treasure’
Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Music Association president Ralph Kluseman, of Dubuque, called Walker a “local treasure,” in addition to casting him as part of the band, No Boundaries, and Kluseman’s “A Celebration of The Beatles” tribute.
“He is one of the most talented entertainers to have ever hailed from Dubuque,” Kluseman said.
Walker, who also has donated his time and talent to raise funds for Camp Albrecht Acres as part of the Rock & Roll Rewind and serve as a mentor for up-and-coming musicians, called the Hall of Fame induction nothing short of a thrill.
“I’m very honored,” he said. “To be in this position and to get this kind of a thing under my belt is pretty cool. There is a pile of people, especially in this town, who are very deserving of this kind of an honor. I’ve been doing this for a long time and am still very active doing it, so it’s great to be getting some recognition.”
And, Walker pointed out, it hardly means the end of his music-making days, both locally and in Florida, where he has established a second home.
“I feel pretty lucky,” he said. “I’ll still be making music as long as I’m able to do it.”