Authorities: Boy died after being pinned beneath mower
FAIRFAX, Iowa — Linn County authorities say a boy died after a lawn mower overturned, pinning him beneath.
First responders were sent around 8:20 p.m. Monday to a site about a 1 mile east of Fairfax. The Linn County Sheriff’s Department said the boy was trapped under the mower, which had overturned when the boy was trying to mow a ditch.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and other details haven’t been released.
Court: Police camera on telephone pole not illegal search
MADISON — An appellate court ruled that police didn’t violate the U.S. Constitution when they used a surveillance camera on a telephone pole to arrest a visitor to a suspected drug house.
According to court documents, Adam Anderson was arrested in July 2015 after he arrived at a suspected drug house in Pierce County. A camera sheriff’s deputies had set up on a telephone pole across the street showed Anderson entering the yard.
Anderson argued that using the camera amounted to an unconstitutional search because deputies didn’t have a search warrant for the yard.
The 3rd District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Anderson’s arrest was legal. The court said deputies didn’t enter the property, anyone could see into the yard and nothing suggests the camera was mounted illegally.
Anderson’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail.
Body found in river believed to be missing swimmer
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Authorities have recovered from a river in eastern Iowa a body believed to be that of a missing swimmer.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found Monday in the Cedar River just south of the Iowa Highway 1 bridge, about 3.5 miles southwest of Mount Vernon.
The sheriff’s office said the body will be autopsied and positively identified by a state medical examiner. The office says the body likely is that of 31-year-old Jairo Mejia Jimenez, of Cedar Rapids.
A search for him began Saturday night after it was reported that he’d gone under the water and didn’t resurface while swimming near the dam upriver at Palisades- Kepler State Park.
Prosecutors: Man justified in shooting intruder
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Prosecutors say the fatal shooting of an intruder by a Sioux City resident was justified.
Sioux City police said Monday that charges won’t be filed against Travis Gutierrez. He shot 19-year-old Jose Montanez on April 9, after Montanez broke into Gutierrez’s home.
Police said Montanez was involved in a disturbance at his home and was cut by broken glass as he jumped from a second-floor window. He ran through alleys and then broke into Gutierrez’s home a few minutes later.
Police said Montanez was shot after refusing to leave and attacking and injuring Gutierrez.
An autopsy report said Montanez had been using morphine and LSD at the time of the break-in.
Grandmother accused of leaving toddler in hot vehicle
RACINE, Wis. — A Racine woman is accused of leaving her 3-year-old grandson in a hot vehicle while she shopped at the Dollar Tree.
A criminal complaint says police were called when someone spotted the toddler in the vehicle with the windows up Friday when temperatures were in the 90s. The complaint said first responders broke a window to rescue the boy who was “limp and very warm to the touch.”
Authorities said Sharon Hickmon began shouting at first responders for breaking her window when she returned. The 55-year-old grandmother is charged with misdemeanor child neglect. She appeared in Racine County Circuit Court Monday when a signature bond was set.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 23.
Woman who said she shot husband charged with lying
LE MARS, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman originally charged with killing her husband has pleaded not guilty to making a false report to a public safety entity.
Plymouth County court records say 35-year-old Becky Hebert, of rural Akron, entered the written plea Friday. The records don’t show that a trial has been scheduled.
She’d originally been charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 6, 2017, shooting death of 40-year-old Jeremy Hebert. The charge was dismissed just weeks later. Deputies reported that she said numerous times that she’d shot her husband — statements that they later concluded were lies.
No other arrests for the slaying have been reported.
Ethanol producers launch pro-Trump ad
MADISON, Wis. — Ethanol advocates are launching a television ad praising President Donald Trump for supporting the industry.
Growth Energy launched the 30-second spot Tuesday. It features Scott Henry, a corn farmer from Nevada, Iowa. He calls Trump the greatest champion for ethanol.
According to Growth Energy, the ad will run on Fox News and in states across the country. Growth Energy representative Joe Fadness said the ad will appear in Wisconsin but declined to identify other states or the cost.
Trump’s administration has been caught between the oil industry and corn growers, two key flanks of Trump’s base.
The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers ran an ad in Wisconsin and other swing states this month criticizing Trump for lifting a summertime ban on gasoline mixed with 15% ethanol.