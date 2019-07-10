Woman gets up to 40 years for murder, burning of body
FORT DODGE — A judge has sentenced an Iowa woman to up to 40 years in prison for charges related to the murder of a woman and the burning of her body.
The Des Moines Register reported Judge Thomas Bice on Monday sentenced 28-year-old Mackenzie Knigge, of Clare, to 40 years with the possibility of parole after 24½ years.
Knigge pleaded guilty June 6 to charges related to the killing of 26-year-old Jessica Gomez, of Fort Dodge. Her burned body was found in 2017 in a field near Clare. Knigge pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aiding and abetting robbery and abuse of a human corpse.
In March, 26-year-old Phillip A. Williams, of Lafayette, Ind., pleaded guilty to attempt to commit murder and abuse of a human corpse. He was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for woman’s slaying in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS — A man has been given 60 years for the slaying of a woman in Cedar Rapids.
Station KCRG reported that 25-year-old Zackary Ildefonso was sentenced Monday. He’d pleaded guilty in May to voluntary manslaughter and other crimes. Prosecutors had reduced the charges in return for Ildefonso’s pleas.
Prosecutors said Ildefonso fatally shot 33-year-old Heidi Stephens on Nov. 20, 2017, after an argument about a purse that he had stolen from her. He also shot at Andrew Shank in an attempt to kill him during the same dispute.