2 brothers in custody after fatal shooting
ELGIN — Two suburban Chicago brothers sought on arrest warrants issued in the fatal shooting of a man during an altercation last week are in custody.
Authorities said 24-year-old Tyler Bey, of Elgin, was shot to death Tuesday after allegedly getting into a fight with the two brothers in a parking lot. Kane County’s coroner said an autopsy determined Bey died of multiple gunshot
Xavier L. Butler, 25, of the South Elgin area, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail in Kane County Jail.
Isaiah Y. Butler, 23, of the Elgin/Schaumburg area, was charged with first-degree murder and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Elgin police said the brothers turned themselves in Saturday.
Drive-by shooting wounds 6 in Chicago
CHICAGO — Authorities said a drive-by shooting on Chicago’s West Side wounded six people, including one who is reported in critical condition.
Chicago police said the five women and one man were in a large crowd gathered on a street in the Garfield Park neighborhood early Sunday when someone in a light-colored sedan opened fire.
A 25-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back. Three women were taken to the same hospital, and the others taken to Stroger Hospital. The women were reported in stable condition.
Police said the victims were among a crowd gathered on the street playing music at the time of the shooting.
No arrests have been made in the case.
University of Illinois launches soil initiative
CHICAGO — The University of Illinois has launched a two-year study and is offering free soil tests to home gardeners and urban farmers across the Chicago area. It’s called the Chicago Safe Soils Initiative.
Professor Andrew Margenot is the leader of the project, and he said that cities can often be “hot spots” for heavy metals like lead. He and others will be collecting thousands of soil samples from backyards, community gardens and urban farms in the next two years. They plan to map out what they find and make it publicly available.
Computer-based scams on the rise, authorities say
WAUKEGAN — Authorities say there has been an increase in reports of computer-based scams in Chicago’s suburbs.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has urged the public to be suspicious of anyone calling to get money or gift cards or asking you to download an unknown computer program.
Authorities said there are a few types of scams with callers claiming they are employed by computer repair companies, saying they “accidentally” deposited money into the person’s bank account. Sometimes, the scammers will tell the person the only way they can repay is by buying gift cards and giving them the number over the phone. Other times, scammers will persuade the person to download a computer program which gives access to computer data. Then they might log into their bank account and transfer funds.