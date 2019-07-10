Republicans seek limits on governors’ veto power
MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans are proposing a constitutional amendment that would prevent the governor from using his or her partial veto powers to increase spending in any bills.
Sen. Dave Craig and Rep. Mike Kuglitsch began circulating the amendment for co-sponsors Monday. The move comes after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers used his partial veto powers last week to increase funding for K-12 schools by $65 million.
The Wisconsin Constitution gives the governor one of the most expansive partial veto powers in the nation. The governor can strike words, numbers and punctuation in spending bills.
Craig and Kuglitsch wrote in a memo seeking co-sponsors that Evers abused his powers and seriously damages the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches.
Evers’ spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, said in an email that the amendment is a “temper tantrum” in response to Evers using his partial veto authority to bring the budget closer to want people wanted. She said Republicans are sore losers who want to change the rules whenever they don’t get their way.
Evers signs prescription drug bill
JANESVILLE — Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Tuesday designed to make it easier for patients to get needed prescription drugs even when insurance companies force them to try cheaper alternatives first.
The measure addresses the process known as step therapy, where insurance companies can force a patient to try cheaper treatment options before more expensive ones a doctor originally prescribed. Insurers argue step therapy is a reasonable way to keep costs in check.
The bill establishes a clear appeal process that would enable a patient to bypass step therapy.
Wolf attack leaves 13 sheep dead
TOWN OF HANSEN — A central Wisconsin farm has lost the majority of its livestock in an attack by a pack of wolves.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 13 sheep were killed on a farm in the Wood County Town of Hansen. The dead sheep were discovered Monday. An investigator determined they were killed by wolves. Only one sheep survived.
USDA wildlife biologist Dan Hirchert said the owner of the livestock will receive compensation for the loss. In May, 40 sheep were lost in a wolf attack in Price County.