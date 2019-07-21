North Liberty man threatens police
NORTH LIBERTY — An eastern Iowa man has been charged after police say he threatened to shoot people in his home, including children, as well as police officers.
Alan Dale Rieken, 54, was arrested Thursday evening at his home.
Police say he told others in his home, “I’m going to shoot some cops and then you.”
Police said a woman attempted to intervene and was pushed to the ground without injury. Officers who arrived at the home said Rieken refused to comply with their orders and was eventually arrested. The officers took a handgun from his waistband.
He’s charged with harassment, four counts of endangerment, one count of interference with official acts, one count of domestic abuse assault and one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Ames man indicted on child pornography
DES MOINES — An Iowa State University graduate student accused of sex crimes during his time at the school has been indicted on federal child pornography charges.
Federal prosecutors said Jona Shitaleni Paulus, 34, of Ames, was charged Thursday by a grand jury with one count of receiving and one count of possessing child pornography.
Paulus was taken into federal custody Thursday — one day after he was sentenced to 90 days in jail related to his guilty plea in a state case. In the Iowa case, Paulus pleaded guilty to a count of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse for an incident at his apartment in April.
Officials said the federal charges stem from sexually explicit conversations and nude photos Paulus exchanged with a 16-year-old girl.
Parents get probation in cocaine baby case
KNOXVILLE — The parents of an underweight baby girl who tested positive for cocaine have been sentenced to probation.
Stazia Kirk, 20, and Zak Herman, 21, both of Pella, were sentenced Thursday. They pleaded guilty in May to felony neglect of a dependent person.
Court documents said their 3-month-old baby, Charlotte, weighed less than her birth weight when she was taken to a hospital in December. A doctor said the baby tested positive for cocaine and was suffering from malnutrition and dehydration. Kirk and Herman admitted to using cocaine.
Judge drops gender reassignment lawsuit
DES MOINES — A state court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed in May challenging a new state law that prohibits the use of Medicaid funding for gender reassignment surgery.
Judge David Porter said in an order filed Thursday that the two people who filed the lawsuit must first seek to have their surgeries approved by the Iowa Department of Human Services through Medicaid and follow an administrative appeals process.
He said it’s premature to sue before DHS is given an opportunity to amend or repeal its rules. He also denied a request to put the law on hold while legal issues are pending.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa represents Mika Covington and Aiden Vasquez who are seeking to have gender reassignment surgeries.
The ACLU quickly appealed the judge’s decision to the Iowa Supreme Court.
State unemployment rate remains at 2.4%
DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate remained 2.4% in June, making it among the lowest in the nation.
The rate released Friday by the Workforce Development agency ranked third in the nation, behind only Vermont and North Dakota.
Iowa’s unemployment rate has been stuck at 2.4% for nearly a year.