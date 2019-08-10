Farm worker dies in grain bin
LAKE VIEW — Western Iowa authorities say a 58-year-old Lake View man died after becoming trapped in a grain bin.
Garry Leonard became stuck after he entered a partially filled bin to break up some corn clotting. Another worker tried to pull him free but failed. Firefighters were able to get him out about 45 minutes later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pilot dies in crop duster crash
SUMNER — Authorities say the pilot of a crop-dusting plane died when it crashed just short of a building at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday in Sumner. The pilot was identified David Baker, 56, who lived in Swedesburg. The crash is under investigation.
Authorities ID body found in fire
NEVADA — Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found in the charred wreckage of her mobile home in Story County.
Authorities are trying to determine how Katelyne Pratt, 27, died. She was alone in her home in Nevada when the fire started Tuesday. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.