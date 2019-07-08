Man fleeing police strikes, kills motorcyclist in Wisconsin
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — Authorities say a suspected car thief in an SUV that was being pursued by sheriff’s deputies struck and killed a motorcyclist in western Wisconsin.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit started after 4 p.m. Saturday, after a caller reported a 2013 Jeep Liberty was taken from Star Prairie Township without permission by someone under a no-contact order.
Deputies attempted to stop the Jeep north of New Richmond but the driver refused to pull over. During the chase the driver attempted to pass several vehicles in the village of Deer Park and struck one of a group of motorcyclists making a left turn.
The Jeep driver fled on foot but was caught after a short pursuit. The motorcyclist died at the scene.
Prosecutor drops charges against southern Illinois mayor
ALORTON, Ill. — A special prosecutor has dropped felony charges against a southern Illinois mayor accused of operating a police vehicle with its lights flashing.
Alorton Mayor Jo Ann Reed was accused of official misconduct last year after a driver told Illinois State Police it appeared a civilian female driver was impersonating a police officer.
Under a plea agreement, Reed pleaded guilty this month to a lesser misdemeanor charge of possessing an oscillating light. She was sentenced to $250 in fines and court costs.
Unrelated charges were also dismissed, including 2016 vote buying allegations.
Reed attorney Justin Kuehn said charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.
Reed was removed from office after pleading guilty in 2014 to smuggling a cellphone into jail. After attending a drug treatment program, her conviction was removed from her record. She was later re-elected.
Early childhood program in western Illinois gets $2.5M grant
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A western Illinois school district is getting a $2.5 million federal grant to pay for early education programs for low-income families.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos announced the grant from the Department of Health and Human Services last week. The money will go to the Rock Island-Milan School District’s Head Start programs.
The goal is to promote school readiness for children from birth to age five. Families have to be eligible by income level.
Nicole Berry is a director of early childhood programs for the district and said they play a key role in meeting the developmental needs of children.
The district includes 13 schools in Rock Island and Milan and extensive early childhood education programs.