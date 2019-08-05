Man stricken at Clear Lake pronounced dead at hospital
CLEAR LAKE — Authorities say a man who might have suffered a medical problem while tubing at Clear Lake was pronounced dead at a Mason City hospital in northern Iowa.
The Iowa Natural Resources Department said 28-year-old Daniel Linderman fell off a tube into the water Saturday afternoon. The department said he appeared to suffer the medical problem while swimming back to the boat that had been pulling the tube. He went face down in the water for a time, although he was wearing a life jacket. Another person on the boat tried to keep Linderman’s head above the water.
The department said two department water patrol officers and a conservation officer took Linderman to shore and performed CPR, and he was taken to the hospital.
An autopsy has been ordered.
Linderman lived in Waukee.
Date set for 2nd trial of woman accused of killing daughter
OSKALOOSA — A second trial has been scheduled for a woman found guilty nearly five years ago of killing her daughter in south-central Iowa’s Mahaska County.
Court records say the trial of Alicia Ritenour is set to begin Sept. 30 and has been moved to Henry County because of intensive news media coverage of the crime and her first trial. Ritenour was convicted of first-degree murder in November 2014.
Authorities went to Ritenour’s Oskaloosa apartment in January 2014 following a 911 call. Officers found 17-month-old Ava Ritenour dead. An autopsy showed she died of head trauma.
Judge Daniel Wilson set aside Ritenour’s conviction in December, agreeing with her arguments that her trial attorney had been ineffective.
Council Bluffs police investigating man’s suspicious death
COUNCIL BLUFFS — Authorities are investigating what they say is the suspicious death of a Council Bluffs resident.
Police said medics called around 5:15 p.m. Sunday for officers to join them at the residence of 52-year-old Jerrot Clark. He’d been found dead inside his home. Authorities have not said what caused his death.
No arrests have been reported.
Iowa authorities: 2 bodies found in rail car from Mexico
CENTERVILLE — Authorities say two bodies were found in a rail car that had carried about 100 tons of steel from Mexico to south-central Iowa.
Iowa Southern Railway workers discovered the bodies Friday when decoupling cars from an engine about 1.5 miles southeast of Centerville. The cars had been pulled there Friday after BNSF railroad dropped them off Thursday in Albia.
Authorities think the two people were killed by the tons of shifting steel that had been loaded in Monterrey, Mexico. It’s unclear when they got into the car.
The pair have yet to be identified. The bodies were taken to the Iowa state medical examiner’s office.
Man gets 50 years for killing woman during break-in
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Marion man has been given 50 years for killing a Cedar Rapids woman during a break-in.
Linn County District Court records say Kyler Junkins, 20, also was sentenced Friday to 10 years for burglary, a term to be served at the same time as his sentence for second-degree murder. He was ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to her heirs or her estate. He’d pleaded guilty after making a deal with prosecutors.
Police said Junkins was involved in breaking into the apartment of AnnaElise Edgeton, 18, and shooting her. Her body was found Jan. 13 last year.