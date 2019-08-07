Johnson Controls sets aside $140m to clean up PFAS
MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls International is devoting $140 million to address pollutants from firefighting foam in northeastern Wisconsin.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the company’s third-quarter earnings report indicates it will set the money aside to clean-up pollution from PFAS in Marinette, where its Tyco Fire Products unit is based. PFAS are man-made chemicals found in products such as firefighting foam, non-stick cookware and fast-food wrappers.
Tyco has been testing firefighting foam in Marinette for decades. It began investigating the foam’s effect in groundwater in Marinette and the Town of Peshtigo in 2017.
State environmental officials ordered Johnson Controls in July to broaden its assessment of the contamination by testing soil, groundwater and surface water.
UIC researchers get $4.7 million for math teacher development
CHICAGO — Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago have received nearly $5 million to create a professional development program for math teachers in suburbs south of the city.
University officials said Monday that the $4.7 million grant comes from the National Science Foundation. It’s intended for a five-year program targeting elementary and middle school teachers in several districts, including Alsip and Oak Lawn.
Researchers have already started collecting data.
University officials say the grant was awarded in June.
Alison Castro Superfine is the lead researcher and a UIC professor.
Superfine says program is supposed to help improve effective math teaching and learning for educators and administrators.
DNR sets hearing on Lake Michigan diversion infrastructure
MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources plans to take public comment this month on whether to allow Waukesha to build a supply system to divert water from Lake Michigan.
The DNR has scheduled a public hearing on the permit for Aug. 20 at Carroll University in Waukesha.
The Great Lakes Compact Council in 2016 approved Waukesha’s request to divert 8.2 million gallons daily from the lake and return it treated back to the lake. The city needs wetland and waterway construction permits to build a pipeline that would cross 22 navigable waterways. Three crossings would require a permit. Nearly eight wetland acres would be temporarily impacted. Less than a hundredth of a wetland acre would be permanently impacted.
The DNR has tentatively agreed to issue the permits.
Coast Guard, others search for missing swimmer
MILWAUKEE — The search in Lake Michigan for a missing swimmer off the shore of a Milwaukee suburb has turned into a recovery mission.
The Coast Guard and others resumed their search Tuesday for a 19-year-old man who disappeared under water Monday night.
Authorities said three young adults went swimming at the Warnimont Park beach in Cudahy and the teen failed to surface at about 6:30 p.m.
The Coast Guard was called and helped local first responders search for the man until about 9:30 p.m.
Homicide charges filed in Sauk County crash that killed 2
BARABOO, Wis. — An Onalaska man has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for a crash that killed two people in Sauk County last October.
A criminal complaint filed Monday says 67-year-old Albart Shores was driving a car that collided with an SUV on Interstate 90/94 in the town of Delton. Shores is facing 12 felony charges.
The SUV’s 60-year-old driver, David Howe, and a 56-year-old passenger, Scot Miller, were killed in the collision. Shores has four previous convictions for drunken driving and one for operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
Court records do not list an attorney for Shores.