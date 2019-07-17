Woman accused of stealing from dead mother
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman has been accused of transferring to her own account more than $650,000 without authority from her mother’s account on the day her mother died in 2016.
Records say 56-year-old Edith Hora has been charged with theft. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney. An Iowa City number listed for her rang busy during several calls Tuesday.
Relatives told police that Josefina Sexton’s will says her husband, Marion Sexton, was supposed to get 70 percent of the money left by his wife. Authorities say the transfer deprived Marion Sexton of access to the money.
Des Moines council delays gun gear vote
DES MOINES — The Des Moines City Council has delayed action on banning high-capacity magazines and trigger devices that can make guns even more deadly.
The council voted Monday to put off action and to have city staffers work with the Iowa Legislature and other city and county governments to “form a consensus for statewide implementation of sound and effective regulations concerning firearm accessories.”
Several gun owners attended the meeting to share their objections to the gun gear proposals.
The council voted in June to have ordinances prepared that would ban extended magazines that hold more bullets than is standard and trigger activators such as bump stocks. The devices have been used in high-profile attacks across the nation.
Burlington slaying sets July 30 trial date
BURLINGTON — A July 30 trial starting date has been scheduled for two men accused of beating to death a man at a Burlington apartment complex.
Des Moines County District Court records say Majestic Malone and Markell Price have pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping. They’re accused of killing Edward Breuer on March 17.
A trial date has not yet been set for a third defendant, Stanley Baldwin, who’s charged with willful injury.
Court documents say Malone and Price forced Breuer inside an apartment after Baldwin accused Breuer of breaking into it. Neighbors in the same complex said Breuer had been visiting them earlier that evening.