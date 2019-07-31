Man accused of confining daughter in basement found unfit to stand trial
WAUKEGAN — A suburban Chicago man who, with his wife, is accused of confining their 10-year-old daughter to their basement has been found mentally unfit for trial by a court-appointed doctor.
Randy Swopes’ status was revealed Tuesday during a hearing in Lake County Circuit Court. A trial on Swopes’ fitness will now be held. Defense attorney Eric Rinehart says he expects a date for the trial to be set next week. Earlier this year the Illinois Department of Public Health determined the 48-year-old Swopes was fit to stand trial.
Swopes and his wife, Katherine, are charged with child endangerment and unlawful restraint for keeping their daughter in a basement room for months. They claim they believed she was possessed by a demon.
Forty-nine-year-old Katherine Swopes is free on bond and is prohibited from contacting the victim and three other children.
2 skydivers collide in midair during jump over Illinois
OTTAWA — Two skydivers are said to be fine after they collided in midair during a jump Tuesday.
A spokesman for Skydive Chicago said one of the licensed skydivers was knocked unconscious in the collision. However, his automatic activation device opened his parachute. Because he unable to steer, he landed in the Fox River.
Skydiver Chicago Director Rook Nelson says when rescuers arrived at the riverbank, the skydiver was on shore and was able to walk to an ambulance.
The Ottawa Fire Department said the other skydiver landed at the airport and both were taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center for evaluation. Neither skydiver was identified.
Skydive Chicago is in the fourth day of its Summerfest celebration. Nelson estimates 500 jumpers were at the venue Tuesday, with more expected this weekend.
Report: Chicago police didn’t follow body camera policy
CHICAGO — Chicago’s inspector general has found that the city’s police department did not follow its own orders that call for lieutenants to inspect the body cameras officers wear to make sure they’re working correctly.
In a report released on Tuesday, the office said a review revealed that the watch operations lieutenants did not review one recording daily across all of shifts between November 2017 and March 2018.
Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said steps have been taken to ensure compliance with the policy and that commanders are assessed on their compliance every two weeks.
Body worn cameras have become a centerpiece in the department’s effort to regain public trust and officers are required by a federal consent decree to activate them when interacting with the public.