Man shot by police officer during traffic stop
LEON — An Iowa man was hospitalized after being shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in a small town about 70 miles south of Des Moines.
The Des Moines Register reported the shooting happened early Sunday in Leon, Iowa. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said the driver sprayed the officer with a chemical agent before the officer shot him.
Authorities did not immediately release the names of the officer or the driver, but they said the driver is a man in his 50s who was flown to a Des Moines hospital in critical condition after the shooting.
Authorities declined to say why the man was stopped and how many times he was shot.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.
Body of missing Illinois man found in pond
ROCK FALLS — The remains of a missing Illinois man have been found in a northern Iowa campground pond.
The Mason City Globe Gazette reported that the body of 48-year-old Larry Eugene Howlett, of Sandwich, Ill., was found Friday evening in the Camp of the Woods pond at Rock Falls.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Howlett was last seen the night of June 1 near his camper along the Shell Rock River. The sheriff’s office said items located with the remains helped identify Howlett. An autopsy has been ordered.
Howlett’s death remains under investigation.
Couple killed in crash near Iowa Falls
IOWA FALLS — Authorities say a north-central Iowa couple have been killed in a crash at an intersection near Iowa Falls.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that 63-year-old Kevin Barz and his wife, 49-year-old Julia Barz, of Hampton, were pronounced dead at the scene of the Friday night crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and a county road.
Investigators said Kevin Barz was driving a sport utility vehicle on the county road and failed to stop at the intersection. The Barz’s SUV was hit by a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old boy. The boy and two other teens in the truck were injured and taken to an Iowa Falls hospital for treatment.
Candidates urged to address Native American issues
SIOUX CITY — A presidential campaign event focused on Native American issues is being planned in Sioux City, Iowa, next month.
Several groups are working together to plan the forum on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.
O.J. Semans, of the voting rights group Four Directions, said it would be a mistake for candidates to ignore Native American voters.
The Sioux City Journal reported that organizers are working to get firm commitments from candidates to attend.
The event is named in honor of activist Frank LaMere, who died last month after battling cancer. He was a Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska member who fought for a variety of causes. He lived in South Sioux City, Neb.
Driver charged in March crash that killed 3 others
IDA GROVE — A man Iowa authorities say was intoxicated when his vehicle crashed into another, killing three men, now faces felony charges in the case.
The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reported that 21-year-old Ryan Daniel Childers, of Odebolt, was charged recently with three counts of vehicular homicide when driving under the influence and one count of serious injury by vehicle.
Authorities said Childers was driving a pickup truck the wrong way on Highway 59 just north of Holstein when he hit a car head-on. The car burst into flames, killing its occupants, 21-year-old Francisco Joel Nicia Guerro, 25-year-old Jose Danilo Gonzalez Guerro, and 39-year-old Felipe De La Cruz Nava, all of Denison. Childers and his passenger were seriously injured.
Childers has been released after posting $500 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for July 18.